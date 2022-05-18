14 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Shropshire’s leading ladies celebrate business achievements as exclusive afternoon tea event returns

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The achievements of women in Shropshire business were celebrated at an exclusive Ladies Afternoon Tea event held by law firm Aaron & Partners, attended by some of the region’s most influential figures.  

Dozens of Shropshire’s most influential women attend Aaron & Partners’ Ladies Afternoon Tea session at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens
Dozens of Shropshire’s most influential women attend Aaron & Partners’ Ladies Afternoon Tea session at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens

The event, returning after two years out due to the pandemic, was held at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens, with a sparkling reception and afternoon tea attended by around 45 guests.  

The afternoon was filled with tea, cake and celebrations, with a presence from organisations such as WR Partners, Dyke Yaxley, Berrys, Shrewsbury Colleges group, Handelsbanken, Morris Property and Cooper Green Pooks. 

- Advertisement -

The day was hosted by Trish Randles, a Real Estate Partner based at the Shrewsbury office of Aaron & Partners. 

Trish said: “It was a true delight to see our Ladies Afternoon Tea event return for the first time since the pandemic – and to be able to celebrate the achievements of women within some of the region’s most well known businesses. 

“Getting so many amazing women together in one room was a fitting way to celebrate the success we have seen across the region, despite the challenges of the pandemic and economic uncertainty. 

“Before Covid, our afternoon tea had become something of a standout event in the calendar, and we are now already looking forward to and making plans for next year.” 

The event was held at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens with table gifts for guests provided by Deborah Mitchell of Heaven Skincare. 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP