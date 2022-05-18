Shropshire’s leading ladies celebrate business achievements as exclusive afternoon tea event returns

The achievements of women in Shropshire business were celebrated at an exclusive Ladies Afternoon Tea event held by law firm Aaron & Partners, attended by some of the region’s most influential figures.

The event, returning after two years out due to the pandemic, was held at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens, with a sparkling reception and afternoon tea attended by around 45 guests.

The afternoon was filled with tea, cake and celebrations, with a presence from organisations such as WR Partners, Dyke Yaxley, Berrys, Shrewsbury Colleges group, Handelsbanken, Morris Property and Cooper Green Pooks.

The day was hosted by Trish Randles, a Real Estate Partner based at the Shrewsbury office of Aaron & Partners.

Trish said: “It was a true delight to see our Ladies Afternoon Tea event return for the first time since the pandemic – and to be able to celebrate the achievements of women within some of the region’s most well known businesses.

“Getting so many amazing women together in one room was a fitting way to celebrate the success we have seen across the region, despite the challenges of the pandemic and economic uncertainty.

“Before Covid, our afternoon tea had become something of a standout event in the calendar, and we are now already looking forward to and making plans for next year.”

The event was held at Hawkstone Hall and Gardens with table gifts for guests provided by Deborah Mitchell of Heaven Skincare.