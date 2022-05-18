14 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Fibre Heroes sponsors Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Wholesale network provider Fibre Heroes is sponsoring Shropshire’s Party at the Quarry Park this weekend to better connect with local residents and businesses.

Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park will take place on Friday 20th – Saturday 21st May, bringing together communities from across the entire county of Shropshire. 

The event is run by Shropshire Festivals, which specialises in creating fun festivals and events across Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

Fibre Heroes says it’s excited to be the main sponsor of the event, especially after the hardship of the last two years.

Oliver Helm, Fibre Heroes CEO, said: “We’re really excited to be supporting this weekend’s festival in Shrewsbury. Shropshire Festivals have lots of fun lined up and we’re thrilled to be involved. They provide the community with brilliant experiences, which aligns with our mission to build Shrewsbury’s fastest broadband network, transforming the way local residents and businesses will be able to connect virtually.”

As a wholesale network provider, Fibre Heroes aim to create better internet connections through full fibre broadband, providing greater digital opportunities for towns across Shropshire, with new towns going live every month.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP