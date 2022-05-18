Fibre Heroes sponsors Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park

Wholesale network provider Fibre Heroes is sponsoring Shropshire’s Party at the Quarry Park this weekend to better connect with local residents and businesses.

Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park will take place on Friday 20th – Saturday 21st May, bringing together communities from across the entire county of Shropshire.

The event is run by Shropshire Festivals, which specialises in creating fun festivals and events across Shropshire.

Fibre Heroes says it’s excited to be the main sponsor of the event, especially after the hardship of the last two years.

Oliver Helm, Fibre Heroes CEO, said: “We’re really excited to be supporting this weekend’s festival in Shrewsbury. Shropshire Festivals have lots of fun lined up and we’re thrilled to be involved. They provide the community with brilliant experiences, which aligns with our mission to build Shrewsbury’s fastest broadband network, transforming the way local residents and businesses will be able to connect virtually.”

As a wholesale network provider, Fibre Heroes aim to create better internet connections through full fibre broadband, providing greater digital opportunities for towns across Shropshire, with new towns going live every month.