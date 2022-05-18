Eco-ethical salon BE Ironbridge in running for two prestigious awards

The one-of-a-kind salon, BE Ironbridge, is in the running for not one, but two prestigious awards which celebrate the company’s sustainable ethos.

BE Ironbridge has finalised for not one but two awards which recognise its commitment and efforts to being sustainable

This week, BE Ironbridge ran by Creative Head Most Wanted It List Entrepreneur of the Year, Brooke Evans, was shortlisted for the Sustainability Award at British Hairdressing Beauty Awards and for Green Salon at Salon Business Awards.

Salon owner Brooke, embarked on a huge transformation of the former Dale End Garage in 2019 and from then on, it has been her mission to create a ‘hub style’ environment that feels like so much more than just a hairdressers. The interior design has been carefully curated from discarded furniture, car engines, steel plates which Brooke has upcycled and brought back to life.

- Advertisement -

The salon only works with companies and suppliers that align with the same eco-ethics and Brooke chooses local on every occasion possible, to support the immediate economy and to reduce the company’s carbon footprint. From the refreshments in the bar to the waste disposal company, every aspect of the day-to-day business is sustainably driven.

Not only has the salon faced the challenges that the Covid19 pandemic enforced, but like many businesses in the area, BE Ironbridge suffered the impact of severe flooding. As part of the local Flood Forum, Brooke worked diligently to support neighbouring businesses, playing an important role in lobbying for the government to install flood defence initiatives further upstream. During such devasting times for the local community the salon provided a safe refuge, a shoulder to cry on and professional support for those who needed it, and thus spawned the hub that was so important for Brooke to provide.

With all the above in mind, BE Ironbridge is more than a worthy finalist for any sustainable award. However, with countless nominees for both the British Hairdressing Beauty Awards and the Salon Business Awards, the judges had the difficult job of narrowing it down to the final shortlists.

The team now have the unsufferable wait until June when their fate will be decided at the award ceremonies in London, where the very best in hairdressing will celebrate the industry’s many successes from throughout previous year.

BE Ironbridge owner, Brooke Evans commented: “To be nominated for not one but two awards that recognise our commitment to sustainability is a fantastic achievement and something that I’m very proud of. When designing the salon this was such an important factor for me, everything from using upcycled furniture to choosing suppliers whose sustainability ethics align with ours. It’s something that I’m very passionate about and I’m so proud that the salon has been recognised for its efforts to protecting the environment.”