Telford woman launches new green initiative for Shropshire

A new initiative which aims to help Shropshire residents become more environmentally aware has been launched.

Caroline Talbot of Mossy Life

Telford woman Caroline Talbot is behind Mossy Life, an online green hub for county residents, providing easy to find eco solutions supporting the local economy and the planet through use of a business directory and what’s on guide.

“I have always had a passion for the natural environment,” said Caroline, who completed a start up course run by Bridgnorth business consultants Good2Great.

“Since starting a family I have become even more determined to help look after the environment and help others to do the same.

“There are so many amazing local businesses with the same ethos but they can be quite difficult to find so I decided to try and support them through the development of a local green directory which includes an eco events guide, practical green living advice and local environmental news.”

Mother of two Caroline has worked in environmental education and visitor attraction management for most of her career and still does so alongside the Mossy Life project.

She added: “We are thrilled with the number of residents now using the site and support from Telford & Wrekin Council, who have funded a specific green guide, means we are able to reach a lot more people.”

Mossy Life is based in Telford but covers the whole of Shropshire and is now starting to spread beyond the borders into Powys, Cheshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire and the rest of the West Midlands.

“We are looking forward to helping even more communities on their sustainability journey,” Caroline added.

The Good2Great Business Programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Marches Growth Hub and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.