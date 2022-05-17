Shropshire care provider moves into pole position with new cars for night-time carers

Radis Community Care has been commissioned by the local authority to run six new Hyundai i10 contracts to support the local community.

Each car allows two carers to carry out their duties together

The scheme enables care support to be provided to people throughout the night, which home care providers struggle to do. The group of people supported varies and they are provided the right care for their needs.

A number of care worker jobs have become available as a result of the new contracts to provide support to those in need between 10pm and 6.30am in Oswestry, Market Drayton and Shrewsbury, seven days a week.

Each car allows two carers to carry out their duties together, where support ranges from bedtime assistance, post-hospital support, or as an alternative to a hospital admission where night support is required.

Sarah Brown, Radis area manager said: “We are so excited to launch our new fleet of cars in Shropshire to help vulnerable people across the county. Winning these new contracts is a testament to the dedication and passion of the Radis team. It is notoriously difficult to provide care at night time for a number of reasons.

“We hope that by being able to provide brand-new, work vehicles, and enabling care workers to work in partnerships, it will make a huge difference to both our valued workers and our clients.”