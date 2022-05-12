Shropshire construction firm builds strong foundation for the future

A Shropshire construction firm has made a raft of new appointments to underpin its long-term strategy for growth.

Gary Thomas, Sarah Jones and Paul Cartwright have joined award winning construction firm, Pave Aways

Pave Aways has appointed Sarah Jones as its first ever marketing co-ordinator with Paul Cartwright taking up a role as contracts manager. It has also welcomed back Gary Thomas as a quantity surveyor.

Sarah, a fluent Welsh speaker, will use her experience from her master’s degree in Environmental and Business Management at Bangor University to build the Pave Aways brand and support the development of its specialism in net carbon construction.

Paul studied for a HNC and HND in construction at Shrewsbury College and brings a wealth of experience to Pave Aways, having worked on projects across the UK and in sectors including healthcare, education and retail.

Gary, who was heavily involved in the £8.45m plant that Pave Aways built for automotive parts supplier Polytec Group in Telford in 2018, returns to the team, bringing an interest in sustainable construction to his new role.

Pave Aways has offices in Knockin, Newtown and Wrexham serving its client base across Shropshire, Mid and North Wales and Cheshire. Current projects it is working on include the first ever specialist treatment centre for military veterans at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital at Gobowen, a new boarding house at Shrewsbury School and converting the former Oldford School in Welshpool into a family centre and nursery for Powys County Council.

Managing Director Steven Owen said: “These new appointments will allow us to continue to develop our growing strength and expertise in low carbon and Passivhaus construction as well as further improving the environmental aspect of how we do business.

“Sarah and Paul are very welcome additions to the Pave Aways family, and we are delighted that Gary has returned to take up a new position with us.”