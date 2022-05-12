FBC Manby Bowdler sponsors Krazy Races track and finish line

Legal firm FBC Manby Bowdler has been named as track and finish line sponsor for the Krazy Races event in Shrewsbury later this month.

The sponsorship deal will see FBC Manby Bowdler branding more than 700 metres of track over the two events as well as the giant finish line

When the event was last held in Shrewsbury it attracted an incredible 17,500 spectators while raising more than £20,000 for headline charity Macmillan and other local charities and organisers are expecting even more this year.

As well as Shrewsbury Krazy Races on the 29th May the event will also be heading to Northwich on the 26th June before taking a spectacular final bow in Wolverhampton City Centre on the 21st August which FBC Manby Bowdler will also sponsor.

- Advertisement -

The sponsorship deal will see FBC Manby Bowdler, which has been providing award-winning legal advice to businesses and individuals since 1826, branding more than 700 metres of track over the two events as well as the giant finish line.

Neil Lloyd, managing director at FBC Manby Bowdler said:

“FBC Manby Bowdler is a long-time supporter of both the engineering sector and a range of local charities so Krazy Races is a perfect chassis for our sponsorship!

“We’re delighted to be backing both events in Shropshire and Wolverhampton, reflecting the wider region where we deliver our stellar legal service and we’re looking forward to a great couple of days out.

“It’s always brilliant to see the innovation and imagination which goes into the karts and it’s fantastic that money is being raised for charity at the same time.”

Event organiser Sarah from Sarah Belcher Events said:

“To keep our soapbox events free to attend we rely on the support of local businesses who are as passionate as we are about providing great, family fun entertainment to everyone. We are so excited to be working with such a fantastic and enthusiastic midlands based company.”