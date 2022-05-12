13.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 12, 2022

FBC Manby Bowdler sponsors Krazy Races track and finish line

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Legal firm FBC Manby Bowdler has been named as track and finish line sponsor for the Krazy Races event in Shrewsbury later this month.

The sponsorship deal will see FBC Manby Bowdler branding more than 700 metres of track over the two events as well as the giant finish line
The sponsorship deal will see FBC Manby Bowdler branding more than 700 metres of track over the two events as well as the giant finish line

When the event was last held in Shrewsbury it attracted an incredible 17,500 spectators while raising more than £20,000 for headline charity Macmillan and other local charities and organisers are expecting even more this year.

As well as Shrewsbury Krazy Races on the 29th May the event will also be heading to Northwich on the 26th June before taking a spectacular final bow in Wolverhampton City Centre on the 21st August which FBC Manby Bowdler will also sponsor. 

- Advertisement -

The sponsorship deal will see FBC Manby Bowdler, which has been providing award-winning legal advice to businesses and individuals since 1826, branding more than 700 metres of track over the two events as well as the giant finish line.  

Neil Lloyd, managing director at FBC Manby Bowdler said:

“FBC Manby Bowdler is a long-time supporter of both the engineering sector and a range of local charities so Krazy Races is a perfect chassis for our sponsorship!

“We’re delighted to be backing both events in Shropshire and Wolverhampton, reflecting the wider region where we deliver our stellar legal service and we’re looking forward to a great couple of days out.

“It’s always brilliant to see the innovation and imagination which goes into the karts and it’s fantastic that money is being raised for charity at the same time.”

Event organiser Sarah from Sarah Belcher Events said:

“To keep our soapbox events free to attend we rely on the support of local businesses who are as passionate as we are about providing great, family fun entertainment to everyone. We are so excited to be working with such a fantastic and enthusiastic midlands based company.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP