Armed Forces support from Shropshire driver training specialist

Driver training specialist Dulson Training is taking a leading role in guiding personnel towards a new career after leaving the Armed Forces.

The firm is a proud member of the Armed Forces Covenant and has Enhanced Learning Credits Administration Service (ELCAS) funding in place to enable leavers and soon-to-be leavers of the forces to reap the benefits of learning a new trade with one of the leading trainers in the country.

Dulson Training, which has centres in Telford, Shrewsbury, Wrexham, Ludlow and Shifnal, signed the Armed Forces Covenant in 2020 and has been awarded the Defence ERS Bronze Award for its commitment to Armed Forces personnel looking to gain new qualifications before transitioning to civilian life.

ELCAS funding is used exclusively to pay for the cost of any ELCAS-approved training courses that will provide a qualification upon completion.

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said the company is dedicated to offering every individual the most immersive and supported training packages available.

“We are proud to be a leader in helping so many current and ex-forces personnel,” he said. “This year we became ELCAS accredited and Enhanced Learning Credits accredited. We are also a learning provider for ADR, the carrying of hazardous goods, HGV Category C Class 2 and Category C+E Class 1 licence acquisition and NRI LGV instructor training.

“An important part of the service we provide centres on our ability to offer forklift and HGV training courses with various versions of adaptive hand and foot controls – giving a broader range of people the opportunity to learn and gain new qualifications.

“Provision of adaptive controls started when an Armed Forces leaver, who had lost the use of both legs during a forces training exercise, got in touch with us. He had always dreamt of following his father’s path of becoming a professional HGV driver.

“After working with various adaptive control companies, we were able to come up with a solution and this led to other similar learners travelling from all over

the UK to use our Forklift, Category C1, C and C+E with adaptive controls.

“We have now helped people to gain automatic Category C1 up to 7500kg, Category C Class 2 and Category C+E Class 1 driving licences, and Driver CPC and accredited Forklift qualifications using push, pull and electronic hand controls instead of foot operated accelerator and braking.

“Our experience within the field has also meant that we have been able to provide guidance for potential employers looking to incorporate these controls into their equipment.”

Mr Dulson said the training available was a marvellous opportunity for those leaving their military careers and who may be wondering about their future, or who are committed to working in the logistics industry but need help in knowing how to go about it.

“We have a tried and tested training programme in place which is of the highest standard and results that rank among the best nationally,” he added. “Training is delivered at our approved centres covering Shropshire, Herefordshire, Wales, West Midlands, Cheshire and Staffordshire and some courses are available off site, nationwide and remotely.

“Dulson Training is committed to helping address the shortage of HGV drivers currently being experienced and are also delighted to be in a position to support those people who have served their country.

“By providing these essential courses with the help of the available funding, we are able to meet both objectives and assist our ex-Armed Forces personnel get their new career off to the best possible start.”