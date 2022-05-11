Shropshire co-working centre and photographer join forces to raise funds for Ukraine

A Shropshire co-working centre has joined forces with a professional photographer and a marketing business to raise money for victims of the war in Ukraine with a Smiling for Ukraine event.

Rosalie Arran

Oswestry photographer Rosalie Arran will be at the Hadleigh Works co-working centre in Oswestry’s Memorial Hall on May 18 to take professional photographs of local business people and anyone needing a head and shoulders picture.

The event has been jointly organised with Ruth Martin of Martin & Jones Marketing whose team is a regular client at Hadleigh Works.

- Advertisement -

The cost of each photo shoot at Hadleigh Works will be £52 with £50 going to UNICEF to aid the Ukraine refugee crisis and £2 to cover bank charges.

Each person who takes part will receive two headshot images that can be used on websites, social media, a CV or in public relations material.

Rosalie said that it was a way of combining her skills with the facilities at Hadleigh Works to raise funds for an important cause.

“We have all been shocked by the events unfolding in the Ukraine and yet felt we were powerless to help. This is another way that local businesses can get involved in raising funds for Ukraine and get something useful at the same time,” she said.

Vernon Hogg of the Hadleigh Works team said the centre had been delighted to accommodate Rosalie’s fund raising idea.

“We were more than happy to open up our facilities for this photo-shoot. It’s a great way of getting the local business community involved in the effort to support Ukraine,” he said.

Ruth Martin said she had also been keen to support such an innovative fund raising project.

“It’s a great way of raising funds as well as providing a really useful service to local businesses,” she said.

Rosalie will be at Hadleigh Works from 9am to 5pm on May 18. Appointments are available online at https://calendly.com/martinandjones/smilingforukraine