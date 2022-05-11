PCB Solicitors to take on Yorkshire Three Peaks for Hope House Children’s Hospices

Staff from Shropshire based firm, PCB Solicitors are gearing up to conquer the formidable Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge this May to raise money for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

Getting ready for the challenge are Rhian Ward, Ryan Bickham, Helen Barrett and Pauline Davies

PCB Solicitors who have offices across Shropshire & Powys are aiming to complete the 24 mile hike in under 12 hours to raise as much money as possible for the children and families that use our services.

Ryan Bickham, Solicitor & Partner says: Our staff chose the local charity Hope House as one of our chosen charities for 2022, we wanted to take on a big challenge to help raise important funds for them and when the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge was suggested we thought it would be ideal. The team have started their training and there are plenty training routes to practice locally in Shropshire and Wales

The challenge takes on the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough totalling an incredible 5,200ft of ascent. However to sweeten the climbs, they will no doubt be nestled amongst some of the best scenery in the country!

The solicitors firm have chosen to support Hope House Children’s Hospices as their charity for 2022 and this event will see the start of their fundraising activities which will be followed by a less demanding challenge in June; to Eat Cake! Eat Cake is the charities week long fundraising campaign where they are inviting all businesses to get involved.

Bekki Fardoe, Area Fundraiser said: “We are so grateful for the support of PCB Solicitors this year and for choosing us as their 2022 local charity partner. We rely on the support of businesses and our community to raise vital funds for us so that we can continue to be there for those that need us the most. Every step they take and every pound they raise during their challenge is going to make such a difference for local families in Shropshire, Cheshire, Mid & North Wales and they should be justifiable proud for being part of the thousands that will take on this challenge this year.

Hope House Children’s Hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children from birth up to 25 years, and their families, who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.

The charity has two hospices – Hope House in Oswestry, Shropshire, and Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy, North Wales.

If you would like to support PCB Solicitors then please donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PCB-Solicitors-LLPHopeHouse