Best ever year leads to expansion for Shropshire architecture practice

A record year of enquiries and appointments is driving the continuing growth of a Shropshire architecture practice.

Sophie Booth, Lucy Grubb, Kieran Thomas with Base managing director Harry Reece

Base Architects, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Chester and Conwy, has recruited several new staff to support its growing portfolio in the residential and commercial sectors across the UK.

Base received its highest ever level of enquiries in its near 20-year history in the first month of 2022, closely followed by a record number of appointments to projects in February. This followed a 15 per cent growth in turnover during 2021 to 2022.

- Advertisement -

The company has added another architectural technologist, Kieran Thomas, to its team, with recruitment for an additional architect in its Chester office underway. Lucy Grubb has become Base’s second business and planning executive to support the increasing demand for its services in that field with graphic designer Sophie Booth taking up a new role as a creative consultant to advise on brand development.

Managing Director Harry Reece said the fact that Base was experiencing its best ever year to date indicated the confidence of its clients in its ‘concept to completion’ service.

“We expanded our team last year, strengthening our planning and design expertise, and these new appointments are another positive move as we enjoy unprecedented growth,” he explained.

“We pride ourselves on being a one stop shop, dealing with everything from design and planning to on site administration, which takes a lot of strain from our clients, especially commercial property investors who want a proactive team that can offer a comprehensive range of feasibility, planning and design services.

“Our new appointments are a very welcome addition to the Base team and we look forward to building on the success of the past year.”

At the beginning of 2022, Base introduced a new feasibility service for commercial property developers, an area where it is experiencing substantial growth. It is also facing continuing high demand for its residential services for extensions, new builds and grand designs properties.

Alongside its expansion, Base is investing in bespoke project management software from specialists Shoothill to support its day-to-day business operations.