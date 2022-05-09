mfg Solicitors announces ten partner and associate promotions

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has announced ten promotions which includes five new partners and two senior associates.

Promoted mfg staff with Board member Tom Esler

Residential property specialist Javed Ahmed is promoted to partner and will continue in his role as head of the firm’s Residential Conveyancing team. In the same division, Nichola Wilson also becomes a partner.

Family law expert Rupinder Nandra has also been promoted to partner, alongside Lisa Morrison in the firm’s Commercial Property department, and trusts and estates lawyer in the Private Client team, Tom Evans.

mfg has also announced two senior associate promotions within its award-winning Agriculture and Rural Affairs team who look after the interests of farmers, landowners and rural businesses – with highly respected lawyers Tom Bell and Hannah Taylor being promoted.

Meanwhile, the firm has also confirmed that wills and probate specialist Ellie Newman, corporate lawyer Matt Allen, and litigation expert Stephanie Rushfirth, have each been promoted to associate level.

Maynard Burton, partner and chairman of mfg Solicitors said: “We are expanding in a variety of areas with more and more people and businesses looking to us for professional advice. This means we must have nothing but the best teams in place so I am delighted with these latest promotions across a wide spectrum of expertise.

“To see five hugely experienced lawyers step up to become partners is another proud moment for us and they will prove to be superb appointments in the months and years ahead.

“Meanwhile, having many more rising stars stepping up to become senior associates and associates shows we are well prepared for the future in a number of specialisms.”

The confirmed list of annual promotions is as follows:

Partner promotions:

– Javed Ahmed – Residential Property

– Nichola Wilson – Residential Property

– Rupinder Nandra – Family

– Lisa Morrison – Commercial Property

– Thomas Evans – Private Client

Senior Associate promotions:

– Tom Bell – Agriculture and Rural Affairs

– Hannah Taylor – Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Associate promotions:

– Ellie Newman – Private Client

– Matt Allen – Corporate

– Stephanie Rushfirth – Litigation