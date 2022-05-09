Aico launch City & Guilds assured qualification

Aico have expanded their educational offering with the launch of their City & Guilds Assured qualification on Domestic Fire & Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarm Systems.

As the European Market Leader in home life safety, Aico place education at the forefront, promoting best practice and delivering a range of free training for their supply chain across the UK.

To further support their customers, Aico has introduced their City & Guilds Assured qualification – a global quality benchmark that recognises excellence in training and learning.

The qualification is a continuation of Aico’s FIA CPD-accredited Expert Installer training, which provides Installers with the essential knowledge to correctly

install Aico Fire and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Systems and Environmental Sensors.

To provide participants with a detailed understanding, this one-day course, AA2426-01, focuses on the design, installation, maintenance, interconnection, siting, and electrical connection of Aico domestic alarm systems. The qualification has a mixture of theory-based and practical sessions and concludes with a multiple-choice assessment, that must be successfully completed to earn the City & Guilds qualification.

Duncan Orr, Regional Specification Manager for NI & IOM and Supply Chain Education Lead comments “At Aico we are passionate about education. It is a cornerstone of our business, with tens of thousands of participants having received our award-winning, FIA accredited, Expert Installer training. In an ever changing and fast-moving landscape, the City & Guilds assured AA2426-01 course builds on this foundation and takes our educational offering to the next level. It is our privilege to bring this City and Guilds Assured qualification to the market and continue to promote the raising of standards, knowledge, and competence in the life safety industry.”

AA2426-01 launched on Friday 6 May, with the first session taking place at Aico’s Centre of Excellence in Oswestry and delivered by a member of their expert Technical Team.

To be eligible for the City & Guilds Assured qualification, participants must have completed Aico’s Expert Installer training and be a member of the Aico Installer Community – a connected online platform built to support Expert Installers.