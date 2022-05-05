The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire takes to the road

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire is taking to the road to make its highly-acclaimed business support service available to even more companies.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

The hub is heading out to a series of towns throughout the next 12 months to ensure that its expert advice and help is available across all parts of the county.

The roadshow — called Let’s Do Business In — has teamed up with libraries around the county to stage the events, which will feature the hub’s own business team and experts from partner organisations.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager, said the service wanted to reach as many businesses as possible and was particularly keen to meet companies that had not used the hub before.

“We ran a number of really successful Let’s Do Business In events before Covid and are really excited to finally be able to get out on the road again and take our service to every corner of Shropshire.

“We’ll continue to team up with some of our support organisations and partners, such as universities, to ensure we can provide the most comprehensive help and advice about the full range of business concerns.

“The feedback from the programme we ran prior to the pandemic was highly positive and we know that by teaming up with our libraries we can reach all parts of the county in the most effective way possible.”

Roadshow events planned for the next few months — all taking place from 10am to 2pm — are:

June 21 — Bishop’s Castle

July 20 — Bridgnorth

September 14 — Shifnal

October 12 — Market Drayton

November 10 — Wem

December 13 — Ludlow

Mirka Duxberry, Shropshire Libraries development manager, said: “We are really excited about our partnership with the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire. The hub will be providing bespoke support to businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers from across the county in partnership with Shropshire Libraries.

“Whether your business is big or small, you’ll have the opportunity to receive free tailored support from your local library.”

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire is part of the business support service of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership. The Marches Growth Hub has bases in Shrewsbury, Telford and Hereford, as well as an online virtual hub that provides comprehensive details of the financial help and business support available to companies across the region.

The Shropshire hub is delivered for the Marches LEP by Shropshire Council.

For more details of the roadshow visit https://www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/events/.