Ludlow skincare company shortlisted for environmental ethics business award

A natural skincare company which has sustainability at the heart of its business culture has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Founders Eve & Suzanne Carnall

The Green Woman, based in Ludlow, has already won several awards for its natural, organic and plant-based skincare alternatives including the Fit Pit natural deodorants and Green Cream natural moisturisers.

Now the company’s environmentally focused credentials have also been recognised with a place in the finals of the Herefordshire and Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Sustainability Award.

Eve Carnall, who co-founded the company with her sister Suzanne in 2013, said the company was passionate about running the business in a way that would have a minimal impact on the environment. The company and its products were set up from the start on permaculture design principles which aim for human culture to be sustainable.

“Sustainability is embedded in everything that we do. In fact we aim for our business to have a positive impact on the environment – not just sustainable but regenerative,” said Eve.

She explained that all The Green Woman products were organic, synthetic free and vegan and with no use of bulking agents. All were plastic free and came in returnable, recyclable or compostable packaging.

“Every ingredient we buy is recorded and traced so that we can prove it is certified organic. Every cleaning product we use is environmentally friendly. And every product is labelled clearly so that customers can see all the organic ingredients. We operate a jar return scheme and in addition, 10 per cent of our profits is donated to environmental causes,” said Eve.

The company has also been awarded the Soil Association’s COSMOS Organic certification recognising that its products are free from animal testing, use sustainably sourced organic and biodegradable ingredients, protect wildlife and biodiversity and come from a transparent manufacturing process with minimal packaging.

“We are very proud of the fact that we have won several awards for our products. But being shortlisted for this award is really important to us. It shows us how we are doing in maintaining and promoting our ethical working practices in our business and production methods as a whole and not just in our products,” said Eve.