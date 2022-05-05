HR consultancy launches new website

A Shropshire-based HR consultancy has launched a new website which is already helping to generate more business in the ongoing recovery from Covid.

Tom Mitchell and Kay Heald at the Ascendancy offices in Newport

Kay Heald HR, based at Admaston, was supported through funding from Telford & Wrekin Council’s 1-2-1 Consultancy Programme via Marches Growth Hub, while the redesign and build of the website were carried out by Newport-based digital marketing specialists Ascendancy.

The project also marked an important milestone for Ascendancy’s Tom Mitchell with the completion of his first full website as a lead web developer.

Kay has been running her HR consultancy for more than 16 years and specialises in providing HR and employment support to micro and family businesses, as well as small UK subsidiaries, in and around Shropshire.

“My website has always been an important part of my marketing mix, providing information and resources to not only my clients but business contacts and potential clients,” she said. “I think of my website as my virtual ‘shop window’, so it is important for me to create a good first impression on my target audiences.

“Up until early 2020, face-to-face networking was integral to my marketing, but since the pandemic, I have had to rely more heavily on my website to help with the generation and nurturing of new leads.”

The existing website was approaching seven years old and although it had worked well for Kay, there were a number of design features that were out-of-date and she felt the design was looking tired and a bit old fashioned.

“Like many others, the pandemic had a negative effect on my business and therefore funding a new website was not something I felt I could either justify or afford, but thanks to the Growth and Recovery Programme I was able to apply for and receive 1-2-1 consultancy funding to help me redesign and update my WordPress website,” added Kay.

“I had an initial briefing with Jon and Tom from Ascendancy who listened to my ideas and discussed how the website could be refreshed and updated. They helped me interpret my ideas and enhance them to introduce complementary colour changes and design features to refresh my branding.

“I have been really impressed with Ascendancy’s speed and efficiency and how seamlessly they helped me launch the new website. I’m delighted with the new look and I’ve already received some lovely feedback. I feel confident the new website will not only help me generate new business but evolve with me over the coming years.”

Erica Sherry, Business Engagement Officer at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “The consultancy programme provided fully funded specialist support to Telford businesses, enabling them to grow and become more resilient. The programme was delivered by the Enterprise Telford Team at Telford & Wrekin Council.”