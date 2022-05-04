TSR recognised with leading industry awards

Towler Shaw Roberts has added more prestigious industry awards to its collection following another busy year of commercial property deals.

Toby Shaw, a partner at Towler Shaw Roberts

The company, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton, has consistently been recognised by EG, national specialists in the commercial real estate industry.

TSR led the way in the EG Radius On-Demand Rankings for Shropshire during 2021, once again topping the leaderboard for the county for completed deals.

Toby Shaw, a partner at the firm, was again named as dealmaker of the year for the county, and said the continued recognition from EG was pleasing.

Mr Shaw said: “It further demonstrates our standing in the market.

“We have been consistent in providing a high quality service and this is the seventh successive year this award has been won by TSR.

“It’s also pleasing to have received the dealmaker of the year award over the same period of time.

“We have a strong presence in the market and remain the agents of choice.”

