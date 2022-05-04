Shropshire insurance expert joins prestigious nationwide leadership initiative

A Shropshire insurance expert has been selected to join a prestigious nationwide leadership initiative that offers invaluable training and development opportunities.

Rose Stephen

Rose Stephen is the operations manager at Henshalls Insurance Group in Newport, and she has been accepted on this year’s RSA Broker Leadership Programme.

Run by insurance giant RSA UK & International, the scheme has been operating for the last seven years, and only 12 people annually are offered a place.

Henshalls managing director Mark Freeman said: “Rose is a shining star in our team and she plays a key role in the way our firm operates.

“It’s no surprise to us that her excellent knowledge and skills have been recognised with a coveted place on the leadership programme, and it will give her the opportunity to build on the foundation skills she has already acquired.

“Joining the initiative is a fantastic opportunity for Rose and we couldn’t be prouder of her as she begins the next step of her journey. The skills she learns during the training will be invaluable in her Henshalls career, and we can’t wait to see what the course has in store for her.”

Last year the training ran as a fully-virtual programme, and this year some sessions will take place online, but in combination with interactive face-to-face learning too.

Rose said: “The training will run from May through to November this year, and I’ll be partnered with an industry expert who will act as my mentor throughout.

“RSA have launched an online Broker Leadership content hub which details all the sessions I’ll be following, and I’m also looking forward to the Scene Setting Day in May when we will be introduced to fellow delegates and our trainers.

“My day-to-day work at Henshalls has given me the chance to work closely with RSA when advising clients on the types of policy that best suits their needs.

“To be one of the small number of client managers chosen for this wonderful training project is just an amazing way to take the next step in my insurance career.”

RSA Insurance Group is a British multi-national general insurance company with its headquarters in London. It has major operations across the UK, Ireland, Scandinavia and Canada. It provides insurance products and services in more than 100 countries through a network of local partners.