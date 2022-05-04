New appointment adds value to WR Partners tax team

WR Partners have welcomed a new appointment to its tax team as Alexandra Hyde joins as a VAT Consultant.

Tax Partner Paul Brown is pictured welcoming Alexandra Hyde to WR Partners as a VAT Consultant

After spending the majority of her career as a VAT inspector at HMRC, she is bringing this invaluable expertise to the practice to further strengthen the already broad range of skills within the team.

She is now looking forward to helping WR Partners clients overcome any VAT related challenges they may face. Alix believes it is vitally important to fully understand a client’s business to offer them the best technical and commercially focussed VAT advice.

On joining WR Partners, Alix said: “I am really excited about the new challenges that lie ahead. VAT is something that is constantly evolving, and this means I am continually working to stay up to date with the latest changes in legislation and in turn, advise on these updates. I am looking forward to building relationships with the very varied client base at WR and helping them to manage their VAT affairs effectively while at the same time taking advantage of any legitimate opportunities to reduce their VAT cost.”

This appointment reflects the practice’s growth and ambitions, particularly in its Tax and Business Advisory services.

Tax Partner Paul Brown commented: “To have Alix joining the tax team gives our clients another level of support in dealing with their VAT liabilities. Through her role and experience at HMRC, Alix can bring a real insight into the sort of issues that HMRC focus on as well as delivering robust advice on what is an increasingly complex area. This will add another level to the depth of advice our highly skilled Tax team already offer to our clients.”

Helen Spencer, Managing Partner said, “Alix’s appointment is another example of our commitment to provide high value advisory services to our clients over and above the comprehensive and efficient compliance services they have come to expect.”