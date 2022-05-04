Kay has designs on success

A Bridgnorth woman who was made redundant has launched her own enterprise with the help of county business consultants.

Kaye Heseltine

Kay Heseltine, formerly an in-house graphic designer for a large wildlife company, completed a business start up course with consultants Good2Great when she lost her job.

“After being made redundant I decided the time was right to start working for myself. I have two young children and having my own business enables more flexibility,” she explained.

Operating from her home in Bridgnorth, Kay is currently working with a range of clients locally in the town and and across Shropshire.

“I am a visual storyteller. By getting to the heart of a business I can create artwork that tells its story consistently – across all marketing communication.

“I offer the complete design package, from initial design through to completed printed product or online product.

“The support I have received from Good2Great has been invaluable.

“Since completing the start-up course, I’m more confident and have the tools needed to start and grow my new business. Thank you Good2Great!” Kay commented.

The Business Programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Marches Growth Hub and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.