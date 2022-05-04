14.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Advertisement -

Kay has designs on success

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A Bridgnorth woman who was made redundant has launched her own enterprise with the help of county business consultants.

Kaye Heseltine
Kaye Heseltine

Kay Heseltine, formerly an in-house graphic designer for a large wildlife company, completed a business start up course with consultants Good2Great when she lost her job.

“After being made redundant I decided the time was right to start working for myself. I have two young children and having my own business enables more flexibility,” she explained.

- Advertisement -

Operating from her home in Bridgnorth, Kay is currently working with a range of clients locally in the town and and across Shropshire.

“I am a visual storyteller. By getting to the heart of a business I can create artwork that tells its story consistently – across all marketing communication.

“I offer the complete design package, from initial design through to completed printed product or online product.

“The support I have received from Good2Great has been invaluable.

“Since completing the start-up course, I’m more confident and have the tools needed to start and grow my new business. Thank you Good2Great!” Kay commented.

The Business Programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Marches Growth Hub and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP