Dyke Yaxley staff take part in charity steps challenge

Staff at a Shropshire accountancy firm have been raising cash for two local charities by putting their best foot forward in their latest challenge.

Dyke Yaxley colleagues who took part in this year’s charity steps challenge

The team from Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury and Telford organises an annual steps challenge and nominates charities they want to support.

Marketing co-ordinator Jackie Young said the idea had really taken off with 12 teams of four colleagues joining forces to amass the greatest number of steps in a friendly and positive competition.

- Advertisement -

“This year we’ve had a great response from colleagues who were all keen to take part, and so far, we’ve raised £250 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Shropshire MHS (Mental Health Support).

“The winning team clocked up over 1,780,000 steps on their step counters during the four-week challenge which is a really impressive effort, and in the first week, one of our colleagues did over 187,000 steps alone!”

Jackie said the competition had proved increasingly popular during the years it had been held, and staff had been so motivated that the firm had now launched a Dyke Yaxley lunchtime walking club.

“This takes place every Thursday and has been running since before Christmas, with staff meeting up for a brief walk and receiving a loyalty card stamp each time they attend with the chance to earn up to two free coffees on Dyke Yaxley.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out into the fresh air and to clear our heads by breaking up the working day, and with the warmer weather now here, we’re hoping to encourage even more colleagues to join us.”

As part of their yearly steps challenge, the Dyke Yaxley team nominate local charities to benefit from their efforts. This year’s beneficiaries are:

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund which aims to make a positive difference to lives affected by cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales; and Shropshire MHS in Holywell Street, in Shrewsbury, that offers mental health support including drop-in sessions, and a range of structured groups and activities.