Wrekin Housing Group secures four Housing Heroes nominations

The Wrekin Housing Group have been shortlisted in four categories at the coveted Housing Heroes Awards 2022.

Rachel Morgan, Dan Bebbington and Simone Hitchin are shortlisted for awards

Both Dan Bebbington and Rachel Morgan are in the running for the ‘Inspirational Colleague of the year’. Dan is Wrekin’s Debt & Energy Manager and is nominated for his work helping tenants who find themselves in financial difficulties. During the past year, Dan successfully secured £369k in extra income for Wrekin tenants.

Training Development Officer Rachel was recognised for her tireless campaigning around LGBTQ+ issues. Rachel has been a fierce advocate for transgender awareness, working closely with colleagues to develop the organisation’s first ‘Transitioning at Work’ policy. Rachel has also played an integral role in the creation of ‘Proud to Be Me’ – Wrekin’s first LGBTQ+ staff forum. She has recruited over 80 members of staff as LGBTQ+ allies.

- Advertisement -

Wrekin’s Plumbing Apprentice Simone Hitchin is hoping to take home the award for ‘Outstanding Achievement by Apprentices’. Simone has using her platform to inspire other women to consider a career in trade-based roles.

Wrekin’s Money Matters team are vying to be crowned ‘Team of the Year’ for their work in helping people who are struggling with their finances. The need for this service has been highlighted during the pandemic – with the service helping to secure millions in extra income for tenants.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“It’s fantastic to see Wrekin shortlisted in four categories at the Housing Heroes awards. Dan, Rachel, Simone and our Money Matters Team have shown they are committed to making a difference to people’s lives.

“Dan will always go out of his way to achieve positive outcomes for our tenants. He realises there isn’t a one-size fits all approach when it comes to debt management, and he will always tailor his support to a person’s specific need. Dan supports people that are facing considerable challenges – including poor mental health; language barriers and domestic violence. Dan’s ability to adapt his approach to a person’s individuals needs has meant he has been able to help so many people

“Rachel leads by example strives to upskill the whole organisation on issues relating to diversity – sharing her ever-growing knowledge and arrainging training around the latest legislation. Rachel has used her own her experience to help others. Rachel is always on hand to offer advice and support over a cuppa,

“Simone has made a huge impact during her time with us here at Wrekin, combining on-the-job learning with her studies. She has used her own initiative to take younger staff and apprentices under her wing, helping to develop their skills, whilst also honing her own craft. Her leadership qualities are there for all to see. “

“Our Money Matters do great work, often in difficult circumstances. They’ve kept that support going during the pandemic, checking-in with vulnerable customers and providing help and advice. They’re here to make a positive difference and I’m very proud that a team making such a huge difference to people and communities, has received such well-deserved recognition.”

The Housing Heroes awards celebrate the unsung heroes of the social housing sector. This year’s winners will be announced at a ceremony in Manchester in June.