All change as retiring Shropshire lawyer passes on the baton after three decades

A widely respected Shropshire lawyer has passed on the baton to a trusted successor after over three decades in the legal profession.

Liz Hulland, Richard Connolly and Javed Ahmed

Residential and commercial property specialist Richard Connolly retires as a partner from law firm mfg Solicitors after a successful legal career spanning 32 years.

Mr Connolly, who joined mfg in 1990, moved through the ranks from a trainee and became a partner in 1999.

Starting in the firm’s Worcester office where he was based for 20 years, he moved across to boost mfg’s Shropshire property offering, working in recent years at its Telford and Ludlow offices. He was also previously a board member with the roles of Human Resources and Managing Director of the firm between 2001 and 2013.

He is being succeeded by property expert and partner Liz Hulland, who will continue to lead on a variety of property sales and purchases – including for developments and rural properties.

Mr Connolly said: “After just over 30 years with the firm it is a big change for me to be leaving at the end of April. I’ve enjoyed a wonderful time in the industry and met so many amazing people. I count myself lucky to have been involved with so many property deals across the region – but it is now time to hang up my hat and enjoy retirement.

“More than anything, I know am leaving my clients in very safe and vastly experienced hands in the shape of Liz.

“The department will continue to go from strength to strength and has a very exciting future ahead. Liz is a hugely talented, dedicated and knowledgeable solicitor in whom I have the utmost confidence and trust to deliver the best possible advice on all property matters. She is well known in Shropshire and trusted by so many people to complete and advise on their property transactions.”

Prior to starting his successful legal career, Mr Connolly, who has two sons, worked in the hospitality industry in Australia for multi-national groups including, Grand Metropolitan and Interconintental Hotels.

During his retirement, he will be setting off on a road trip around Australia with his wife and also indulging in his passion for cycling and windsurfing.