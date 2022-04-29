5.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, April 30, 2022
New director at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

One of the longest serving staff members at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has been promoted to the senior management team.

Rachel Owen

Rachel Owen joined the organisation 12 years ago and has held a series of different positions including trade administrator, training co-ordinator, relationship manager, and most recently membership manager.

She has now been promoted to a new role as Director of Member Engagement, effective from May 1.

Telford born and bred Rachel said: “I’m honoured and very excited to have been given this opportunity to play such an integral role in increasing our member engagement and supporting the wider business community.

“On a personal level, it has also shown me how much I have grown over my years with the Chamber, and I feel privileged to be in this position.”

She added: “Prior to joining the Chamber, I was working in leisure and hospitality. I always wanted to support young people, and 12 years ago there was an opportunity to work on the Future Jobs Fund programme.

“It was a six-month contract at the Chamber which led to a full-time position as an administrator, and I’ve part of the team ever since.

“The thing I love most about Shropshire Chamber is the fact that no two days are the same. The team, here are great; we all support each other . . . and all enjoy a good quiz too!”

Shropshire Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan said: “This is a well-earned appointment for Rachel, who has built up a rounded knowledge of what we are, and why we exist through her involvement in so many aspects of Chamber activities.

“We have embarked on a journey to deliver unprecedented growth in membership that will support the operational sustainability of the Chamber in the coming years, and Rachel will be playing a pivotal role.”

