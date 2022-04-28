The Career Development Institute to mark #100YearsofCareers with celebration at Blists Hill Victorian Town

The Career Development Institute (CDI) are holding their centenary celebration for the career development sector at Blists Hill Victorian Town, Telford on Saturday 18 June.

Blists Hill Victorian Town

This event celebrates the longevity of the sector and the important work of career development practitioners, who help children and adults realise their career aspirations, discover new pathways and feel fulfilled in their job roles.

The CDI will be holding #100YearsOfCareers during the late afternoon at Blists Hill Victorian Town, where practitioners (members or non-members) are invited to attend along with their families. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore jobs of the past and careers of the future at this amazing outdoor museum – birthplace of the Industrial Revolution and a world heritage site.

This will be a fun-filled family event and visitors can try their hand at candle making, dressing up as a chimney sweeper, visiting the mine railway or watching demonstrations from the cobbler, ironmonger and blacksmith. There will also be career-themed exhibitions and activities held by the CDI.

As part of the #100YearsOfCareers celebrations, the CDI are holding a competition for primary school classes to create a recruitment poster for a role that will exist in 100 years’ time. Shortlisted entries will be judged at the event and the winning class will receive a certificate from the CDI and £100 of book vouchers for the school’s career department. This prize is kindly donated by Trotman Indigo Publishing Ltd. To enter the competition, please visit thecdi.net/School-competition.



The CDI will be announcing the winners of the 2022 UK Career Development Awards at the centenary celebration. These prestigious awards showcase the best in career development research and practice, and winners will be recognised in the company of their colleagues and families at the event. Find out more by visiting thecdi.net/Quality-Assurance/UKCDA.



Limited tickets are now on sale for the centenary celebration. If you work in the career development sector and are interested in attending or supporting the event, visit thecdi.net/100Years.

The Career Development Institute (CDI) is the UK’s professional body for all aspects of career development, supporting our members to work to the highest standards and championing the profession.