April edition of Shropshire Business Live TV airs today

April’s edition of Shropshire Business Live TV airs today with business news, guests and more.

Chris Pritchard of Shropshire Live and Carl Jones of Shropshire Business are back on your screens live from the Yarrington studio

With an earlier live broadcast time of 9am for this month (and available on-demand later today) Chris and Carl welcome guests into the SBLTV studio for a breakfast edition.

Joining Chris and Carl in the studio this month is Rod Plummer of Shoothill.

Kelly Riedel and Rachel Owen from Shropshire Chamber of Commerce tell us more about June’s Showcase, Conference and Awards.

David Pugh from local law firm Lanyon Bowdler chats about wills and their importance especially if you’re a business owner.

Ruth Westwood, from University Centre Shrewsbury, chats to Chris and Carl about the business support services they offer to companies.

Carl Jones from Branded By Jones and Katrina Harrison talk about the process taken to rebrand Shropshire RCC to Community Resource.

Adrian Cooper – Climate Change Task Force Leader at Shropshire Council shares details of a new event taking place later this year.

We hear from Holly Moore – Marketing Executive and Alex Garmston – Marketing Manager at Aico, who share their latest news with us.

Our final guest is Jane Mackenzie from Share Shrewsbury who is organising a virtual conference Alcohol: Sharing the Truth which is taking place this May.

Plus, we find out what’s new SBLTV Knowledge and there’s the latest business news for Shropshire.

Watch online at https://www.sbltv.co.uk or see our local business portal at https://www.sbltvknowledge.co.uk.