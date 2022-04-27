Bulldog Security sponsorship keeps the BMX wheels turning

A Shropshire company is keeping the sponsorship wheels turning by continuing support of its BMX racing team for another year as the race team heads for the BMX World Championships in France.

Archie and Eddie Smallman (11 and 12), Sophie Kynaston (13) Alex Hemmings (10) who make up the Bulldog BMX Racing team

Bulldog Security Products, based in Much Wenlock, is stepping up its level of sponsorship after a hugely successful year on the track in 2021 with the expansion of its three-rider team to five this season.

The 2022 campaign promises to be another stellar year for the Bulldog BMX Racing team with all three riders from last season, along with this year’s rider Alex Hemmings, having already qualified for the BMX World Championships which will be held in France in July.

Aaron Corfield, 16, from the Isle of Man, and Alex Hemmings, 10, from Lawley, will be joining existing team members, Eddie and Archie Smallman from Horsehay, Telford, and Sophie Kynaston from Whixall in the Bulldog team this year.

Aaron is no stranger to the team as he is cousin to Sophie and was the one who inspired Sophie to start BMX racing, while Alex races Cruiser alongside Archie, both of whom attend Lawley Primary School.

Ian Jordan, Bulldog managing director, said: “We are delighted to extend our sponsorship into what is effectively a third year – although most of the 2020 season was wiped out due to Covid.

“Despite the pandemic, the Bulldog BMX Racing team of Eddie and Archie Smallman and Sophie Kynaston competed in every round of the 2021 British BMX Series and turned in some really memorable performances.

“The Smallman boys moved to Birmingham BMX Club during the course of the season and Sophie ended the year as Wrekin Riders BMX Club’s Rider of the Year before moving to Cheshire Ghost Riders in Crewe to further her training.

“They are all great ambassadors for Bulldog Security Products and the plan was always to attract more riders to wear the Bulldog colours this season – so we are delighted to welcome Aaron and Alex to the team.

“The highlight of the year will undoubtedly be the BMX World Championships in France this summer and we wish the team well – but there’s a lot of racing to be completed before then.

“I am still an avid mountain bike competitor and remain as passionate as ever about promoting and supporting sporting endeavour whenever possible, which is why it is so important for Bulldog as a company to continue the sponsorship of our BMX team.

“Sponsorship is an integral part of sport. Community clubs, other organisations and individuals need the support of businesses now more than ever to help them compete in what are extremely difficult times.”

The riders have already raced in British BMX Series rounds in Manchester and Kent and are looking forward to two rounds in Scotland and further rounds in Birmingham and London. The riders are also taking part in Regional rounds in the Midlands and the North.

Eddie, Archie and Sophie have just returned from racing in the European Cup rounds 3 and 4 in Zolder, Belgium over the Easter weekend.