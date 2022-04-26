The Wrekin Housing Group raises over £77k for Macmillan

The Wrekin Housing Group are celebrating a huge fundraising milestone, having raised an incredible £77,635 to date for Macmillan.

A recent join-fundraiser between Wrekin & residents at Parkwood extra care raised over £2,000 for Macmillan

Wrekin’s fundraising efforts have grown in popularity over the years, with employees taking advantage of a match-funding scheme introduced in 2014.

Wrekin employees have got involved with a variety of activities including golf days and coffee mornings. Wrekin’s residents have also got in on the act, by hosting bake sales and coffee mornings of their own to help top up the total.

Carron Morrow, Wrekin’s Head of Financial Services said:

“We’ve seen funds raised in so many different areas of the organisation and to be able to match-fund makes all the difference. I’m so proud of how everyone has continued to come together for this cause over the years. This money is going to do so much for so many people.”

Kate Thomas, Relationship Fundraising Manager for MacMillan Cancer Support Shropshire, said “A big thank you to the residents of Parkwood for raising and donating to MacMillan with their high tea event last year, we sincerely appreciate their continued support which helps MacMillan continue to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer.”