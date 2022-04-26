11.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Advertisement -

The Wrekin Housing Group raises over £77k for Macmillan

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

The Wrekin Housing Group are celebrating a huge fundraising milestone, having raised an incredible £77,635 to date for Macmillan.

A recent join-fundraiser between Wrekin & residents at Parkwood extra care raised over £2,000 for Macmillan
A recent join-fundraiser between Wrekin & residents at Parkwood extra care raised over £2,000 for Macmillan

Wrekin’s fundraising efforts have grown in popularity over the years, with employees taking advantage of a match-funding scheme introduced in 2014.

Wrekin employees have got involved with a variety of activities including golf days and coffee mornings. Wrekin’s residents have also got in on the act, by hosting bake sales and coffee mornings of their own to help top up the total.

- Advertisement -

Carron Morrow, Wrekin’s Head of Financial Services said:

“We’ve seen funds raised in so many different areas of the organisation and to be able to match-fund makes all the difference. I’m so proud of how everyone has continued to come together for this cause over the years. This money is going to do so much for so many people.”

Kate Thomas, Relationship Fundraising Manager for MacMillan Cancer Support Shropshire, said “A big thank you to the residents of Parkwood for raising and donating to MacMillan with their high tea event last year, we sincerely appreciate their continued support which helps MacMillan continue to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP