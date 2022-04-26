Business professionals to learn more about Shrewsbury town centre’s history at networking event

Business professionals in Shrewsbury have the opportunity to learn more about the history of the town centre at a special networking event in May.

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Shrewsbury’s Fields of Dreams and Reinventing Raven Meadows Through Time will be the subject of The Culture Club meeting at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery on Thursday, May 19.

This networking event, aimed at local businesses, is free-to-attend in association with Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery and Stop, Coffee Shop and takes place between 8am and 10am with breakfast included, but anyone wanting to attend needs to book their place before May 6.

The Culture Club was established by Lanyon Bowdler as an informal business networking group which focuses on Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, inviting people to exclusive behind-the-scenes viewings of collections and talks.

Amanda Jones, marketing director at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted to be restarting our Culture Club networking events – the first one since the start of the pandemic.

“They are an ideal opportunity for local business people to come along, meet others and discover more about Shropshire’s rich culture and history.

“The meeting on May 19 will focus on the fascinating history of the Raven Meadows area of the town centre and will feature guest speaker Phil Scoggins.

“No area of Shrewsbury town centre has seen such great change over such a short period of time as the area between the main shopping streets and the River Severn.

“It is an area seemingly poised for the biggest changes in its history, but this is a place where big changes have been happening for the last 150 years – so here’s the chance to find out more!”

The meeting is free, but spaces are limited so anyone wanting to come along will need to book by visiting https://bit.ly/CCMay2022 or emailing info@lblaw.co.uk before Friday, May 6.