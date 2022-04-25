Telford battery storage training courses sell out again

Telford College’s new centre for battery energy storage training is proving hugely popular – with places on its courses continuing to sell out.

Telford College apprentice Kizzi Taylor and AceOn Group managing director Mark Thompson in the college’s battery energy storage training area

The college is helping to upskill local electricians, technicians and engineers in an important element of renewable power systems by hosting accredited LCL Awards courses.

They are being run in conjunction with training company GTEC, and supported by Telford-based specialist battery supplier and manufacturer AceOn Group.

The course content is aimed at practising electricians, electrical technicians and engineers with experience of electrical installations, and associated inspection and testing.

The first two-day course in March sold out, and places on the next two scheduled sessions, on June 28 and July 19, have now also been fully booked.

The qualification covers the installation of dedicated Electrical Energy Storage Systems (EESS) in accordance with the relevant IET Code of Practice, and is recognised by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS).

Successful candidates receive a level three certificate from LCL Awards, one of the building services engineering sector’s most respected awarding organisations.

The two-day course provides detailed theoretical and practical knowledge, focused on giving tradespeople the skills to size and safely install an EESS, depending on the application.

Battery storage is seen as one of the key technologies that will support the roll-out of renewables across the country now and in the years ahead, and AceOn Group has been working with GTEC, Telford College and partners in the training and certification industry for some time.

One of Telford College’s apprentices, Kizzi Taylor, featured on BBC Midlands Today as part of the TV show’s news report on the benefits of renewable energy.

Kizzi is on an electrical installation and maintenance apprenticeship through Telford College, working at AceOn Group.

She explained the workings of solar panels for providing domestic electricity, with sun shining down onto the panels, creating power which is transferred to an inverter for distribution around the home.

Kizzi was part of a feature on how Wrekin Housing Group is helping some tenants to tackle rising energy bills with solar panels and battery storage systems.

Viewers heard how it effectively turns each home into their own ‘mini power station’.