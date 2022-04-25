Headline sponsor of Shrewsbury Krazy Races to host scrutineer event

Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury has once again been named as headline sponsor for the return of Krazy Races to The Quarry next month.

Shrewsbury Krazy Races will see thousands of spectators watching the carefully crafted karts hurtle down a track in The Quarry

The event will be held on Sunday, May 29th and promises to be the wackiest event in Shrewsbury this year as teams battle it out in their wild and zany go-kart soapboxes to be the best and help raise cash for charity along the way.

And competitors will get the chance to weigh-up the opposition at a special scrutineer event being hosted by Hatfields on May 17th when all the karts will be on show for the first time as they get checked out for the big day.

Shrewsbury Krazy Races will see thousands of spectators watching the carefully crafted karts hurtle down a track in The Quarry, consisting of chicanes, obstacles, water features and more. The event returns after two years of Covid and was last held in Shrewsbury in 2019 when it attracted 17,500 spectators, raising more than £20,000 for headline charity Macmillan and other local charities.

Jonathan Cole, Jaguar Sales Manager, Hatfields JLR, Shrewsbury, said: “Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury is delighted to be headline sponsors for Shrewsbury Krazy Races. We had such an amazing day last time this event came to Shrewsbury and were thrilled at the turnout and the extraordinary buzz it brought to the town.

“We can’t wait for this year’s event and are excited to be joining the team and being part of this incredible free to attend family event.”

There will be up to 40 teams in the race with a knockout style competition and trophies going to ‘fastest winner’, ‘best dressed’, ‘most innovative design’ and more.

Krazy Races, a Sarah Belcher Events company production, is working in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support in Shrewsbury once again following the success of the 2019 event.

Danny Scoffin, Shrewsbury Krazy Races Head of Marketing, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury on board once again as headline sponsors and thank them for their support.

“Having such a prestigious brand like Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury involved in Shrewsbury Krazy Races is a terrific addition to our team and we also thank them for agreeing to host our scrutineer event on May 17 – the first chance we get to glimpse the wonderful karts which will be gracing race-day.”

Hatfields represent both Jaguar and Land Rover in Shrewsbury and the surrounding area, having a strong heritage in representing both the prestigious brands. Hatfields are a family-owned company and have made a multi-million-pound investment in the town with a flagship new retail site opening in 2020 at Emstrey Island off the A5.

As well as Shrewsbury Krazy Races on May 29th, Krazy Races will also be heading to Northwich on June 26th before the final event of the year in Wolverhampton City Centre on August 21st.