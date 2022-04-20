7.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Local Company Launch £15,000 Canopy Competition

By Shropshire Live Business

A&S Landscape, based in Shrewsbury, has recently launched a new competition which will see one school win a canopy worth £15,000.

Schools have until the 15th July 2022 to enter the competition
After running a successful contest in 2021 which saw over 100 schools enter, the canopy company is this time offering a fully-installed fabric roof product.

The competition is open to all schools in England and Wales. To enter schools need to fill in a simple entry form on the A&S Landscape website. Schools will then need to collect votes, with the school with the highest number of votes winning the competition.

The decision to relaunch the competition was a no-brainer for the team at A&S Landscape after the unprecedented interest in the previous contest, which saw a total of 48,000 votes cast. Competition Coordinator at A&S Landscape, Lucy Grime, shared why the decision was made to give away another canopy:

“After the hardships and challenges faced by many schools throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we were all too aware that many were struggling to make improvements to their facilities due to a lack of budget and manpower. We knew that giving away a canopy would to help spread some positivity and make a difference to the winning school.”

Schools have until the 15th July 2022 to enter the competition, with the winner being announced shortly after.

