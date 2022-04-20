Leap of faith from construction duo to raise funds for Severn Hospice

A daring duo from a Shropshire construction company will take the plunge and jump out of a plane to raise funds for Severn Hospice this weekend.

Batman and Robin, aka Sabrina Davies and Emma Yarwood from Pave Aways, who will be doing a sponsored parachute jump in aid of Severn Hospice on April 23 with site manager Gerald Hughes

Sabrina Davies and Emma Yarwood from Pave Aways Building Contractors will take a leap of faith for the charity at Tilstock Airfield near Whitchurch on Saturday (April 23). They will perform the parachute jump from 15,000ft — a first for the daredevils who will be dressed as superhero pairing Batman and Robin.

Sabrina, Pave Aways’ office manager and health & wellbeing officer, and plant hire & assistant buyer Emma are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the organisation, which provides care and support for people with life limiting illnesses and their families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

For Emma, the charity challenge is for a cause very close to her heart. She explained: “This is something that I have always wanted to do as my dear Grandad spent his final days at the hospice in Shrewsbury and I want to do him proud.

“The jump actually falls around the 10th anniversary of his death, so it feels apt to be doing this now.”

Sabrina added: “Emma certainly has her work cut out to keep me calm up there as I scream just going down the flume at the swimming pool. But I’m happy to push myself out of my comfort zone for such an amazing cause.”

Severn Hospice is Pave Aways’ charity of the year and it has already raised in excess of £5,0000 through its Christmas raffle and will be organising other activities throughout the year for its chosen cause.

Jessica Druce, Severn Hospice’s area fundraiser said: “Not only will Emma and Sabrina be dressed as superheroes when they do their jump — they really are! We can’t wait to see the photographs of them on the day.

“Their support for our charity is wonderful. We are proud we were able to be there for Emma’s grandad and we are overwhelmed that she has chosen to do this for us.

“Thank you so much to both Emma and Sabrina for their jump and to everyone else at Pave Aways. To be chosen as their charity of the year means the world to us. Their generosity means we can continue to be there whenever our care is needed.”

Donations can be made online at justgiving.com/fundraising/sabrina-davies.