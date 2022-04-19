Shropshire businesses join Shrewsbury Folk Festival line up

A grocery store and coffee house have become the latest businesses to throw their support behind Shrewsbury Folk Festival and sign up as sponsors of the event.

Sam Jewell and Jane Johnson from The Allotment – just one of the Shropshire businesses involved in this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival

The Allotment produce market and House Coffee Co. join other local food and drink firms at the August Bank Holiday weekend event including the Salopian Brewery, which is putting its name to the festival’s main bar; Drink Up! and Wenlock Water.

The Coleham-based Allotment will run the on-site shop at the West Mid Showground with a team from House Coffee Co. providing a pop up coffee shop serving great coffee and cakes.

- Advertisement -

Other Shropshire businesses sponsoring and partnering the festival this year include Turtle Doves, the designer and manufacturer of recycled cashmere accessories that is sponsoring its main stage; Bayfield Vehicle Hire; Salop Leisure; furniture store Reviive and media group What’s On.

The four day event is also hosting numerous other Shropshire businesses in its catering and craft villages including Planet Doughnut, Whitchurch based The Pie-oneers and Shrewsbury lifestyle store White Lotus Living.

Sam Jewell, who runs The Allotment and House Coffee Co. with his partner Steven Clarke, said: “We had heard amazing things about the festival and were blown away when we had the chance to be there last year, running the festival shop.

“It’s such an incredible family friendly event and a great asset for Shrewsbury. Our pop up shop will be selling all the festival essentials and treats and it will give us the chance to promote some of the produce that we stock from local providers. Visitors will also be able to sample the traditional House hospitality with our coffee shop that will be operating next to the shop.”

Shrewsbury Folk Festival attracts more than 7,000 people a day to the West Mid Showground with a line-up including American folk legend Judy Collins, The Unthanks, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and Skerryvore.

With many festivalgoers camping for the duration of the four-day festival and a shuttle bus bringing people into the town centre, it brings a valuable economic boost to the area, said sponsorship manager Alison James.

“We’ve estimated that the festival brings in in excess of £1m a year to Shrewsbury and the surrounding area with the spend of our visitors including in shops, bars, restaurants and hotels.

“The support of local businesses is invaluable to the festival and we’re delighted to welcome The Allotment and House Coffee Co. on board. We’d love to work with more Shropshire business and help them reach a wider audience through the festival.”

The festival has four music stages, a dance tent, and children and youth festivals. There is also on-site camping and glamping, a food village, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars.