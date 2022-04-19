Roché Awnings launches UK’s biggest al-fresco living showroom in Oswestry

Roché Awnings has launched the UK’s largest al-fresco living showroom in Oswestry, bringing four new jobs to the town.

The new showroom was opened by the Mayor of Oswestry with more than 100 guests attending the grand opening event

The new showroom features a vast array of outdoor living solutions, including awnings and glass rooms displayed within different outdoor living pods. Each one presented in such a way as to inspire customers to understand the potential to extend their outdoor spaces with Roché products and how they can become a unique feature to a business.

While there are products available to suit different properties and styles, it is the luxury, high-end brands, such as Renson, Markilux, and Weinor, that really draw the attention.

Representatives Marc Hilgenstock (Sales Director Export, Weinor), Martin Rayner (Account Manager, Weinor) and Debbie Robertson (Markilux Representative) were in attendance at the launch on Monday 11 April.

Mayor of Oswestry, Mark Jones, officially opened the new Roché showroom commenting on the great variety of products, and how useful it was to see them in action.

“I would encourage people to visit,’ he said. ‘Partly for the warm welcome you get from Roché staff, as well as the options you get to see – useful for anyone looking to enhance their outside space.”

To celebrate the grand opening event, and to give something back to the community, Roché donated £1,000 to their chosen charity, Hope House children’s hospices. And pledged to match any additional donations raised for the charity throughout the week of the launch. Fundraising Team Leader for Hope House, Lynsey Kilvert, attended the event and collected the initial donation.

Roché Systems Director, Barry Mahon, comments: “Roché has experienced a huge growth in demand in recent years, triggering us to invest in new employees, and our exciting new bespoke premises.

“With more space, we have the opportunity to really show off the products we work with, creating an outdoor living retail experience like no other. And it’s been incredible to welcome in our first customers and see their response.

“We’d like to convey our sincere thanks to Mayor Mark Jones for sparing the time to officially launch us. As well as to the representatives of Markilux, Weinor, and Hope House for joining us on the day. And to everyone who has been in to see us since. We’re off to a great start!”

The new Roché showroom is located within units 4 and 5 on Artillery Business Park, Oswestry.