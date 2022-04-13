Telford’s AO Recycling receives RoSPA Gold award for health and safety achievements

Telford-based AO Recycling has received an internationally recognised award for demonstrating high health and safety standards.

AO Recycling aims to be one of the UK’s most efficient recyclers of Major Domestic Appliances

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Gold Award is the latest recognition for AO Recycling, which has already achieved WEELABEX certification and the EN 50614 Preparing for Re-use Standard.

Since opening in 2017, the plant has received RoSPA’s Gold Award for five consecutive years which means AO Recycling has also been recognised with a coveted Gold Medal for their efforts to ensure staff working at the plant get home safely to their families at the end of every working day.

- Advertisement -

AO Recycling aims to be one of the UK’s most efficient recyclers of Major Domestic Appliances (MDA) and this latest award demonstrates the high standards set throughout the plant.

When evaluating potential award recipients, RoSPA assesses each organisations culture, loss mitigation and accident prevention with those receiving an award being recognised as leaders in health and safety practice.

The scheme is the longest running of its kind in the UK, and receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety worldwide.

Robert Sant, Managing Director of AO Recycling, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded RoSPA’s Gold Award for our high health and safety standards.

“This is our fifth year achieving this award so it’s fantastic to have also been recognised with a Gold Medal to mark the achievement.

“Our people are at the forefront of everything we do, so we always strive to make sure our plant has all the correct practices in place to keep them safe at work.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment. All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work.

“By receiving this recognition AO Recycling join like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to Health and Safety.

“I would like to add my personal thanks for all the work that it has taken to secure this well-deserved award – congratulations to all those involved, who champion and drive-up Health and Safety standards every day. You are a fantastic example to others in your sector.”