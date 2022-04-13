14.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Telford OEM Sub-Contract Manufacturer takes over brand-new Distribution Centre

Business
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire-based CEL Group has taken delivery of its new distribution centre in Hortonwood West, Telford, from Morris Properties.

Handing over the keys, Morris Property head of estates Liz Lowe, to CEL Group group sales director Simon Cartwright, with (left) Bulleys Bradbury director Richard Bradbury, at CEL Group, Paragon Point, Telford
The new site was handed over to CEL Group’s Sales Director, Simon Cartwright, by Morris Property’s Head of Estates, Liz Lowe, with Bulleys Bradbury’s Richard Bradbury also watching on.

The new premises, around 40,000 sq.ft. in size, will become home to increased engineering, warehousing and assembly capacity. It is a hugely significant expansion in the near 20-year history of CEL Group.

Simon Cartwright commented, “This move, and our multi-million-pound investment, will give CEL Group space to expand its warehousing capacity, as well as allowing our OEM product assembly and fulfilment business to develop at pace. 

“We have seen significant demand in this area from our customer base over the last year or two.” He added, “Securing this expansion is a major testament to the commitment, hard work and ability of our team.”

CEL Group is a global engineering and supply chain partner. It is an experienced OEM sub-contract manufacturer known for offering unrivalled offshore advantage to customers.

The company manufactures metal and plastic components through to sub-assemblies and complete product box-builds. Specialising in sheet metalwork, fabrication, tubular parts, turned parts, castings, as well as having a full logistics and warehousing service.

