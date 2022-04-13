Shropshire’s business community helps raise vital funds for Ukraine

Shropshire’s business community recently pulled together to help raise vital funds for Ukraine, thanks to local business owner Joe Kwaterski.

Customer Joe Kwaterski, Mila Prysyazhna, Volunteer Oksana Chapmant and Gareth Williams, Managing Director at Hatfields

Joe put his pride and joy – Gertie, a 1971 Land Rover Defender up for auction in hope of raising money to support the frontline in Ukraine.

The winning bid of £27,250, was also matched by Jaguar Land Rover dealership Hatfields, who freshly MOT’d the classic vehicle and who are celebrating their centenary year, taking the final amount raised to £54,500.

- Advertisement -

All money raised will be used to buy medical and relief supplies with the help of NHS consultant anaesthetist Dr Alexander Yashchik, organiser of Support Ukraine Shropshire. The supplies will be transported to Ukraine by family-run road haulage company Swains Transport of Church Stretton.

Joe’s 1971 Series 2a Land Rover A is a classic car owner’s dream, being completely restored, and comes with full photographic documentation of the restoration process.

As the owner of Shrewsbury-based Adelphi Care Services, Joe has an insight into the desperate need for medical supplies in Ukraine. Hatfields’ managing director Gareth Williams said: “Like so many of us, Joe has been watching the devastating situation unfolding.

“He has turned that upset and frustration into action with his increasingly generous decision to donate Gertie for auction. The auction has raised a fantastic amount and I am delighted that Hatfields has been able to put her on show and double the impact by matching the funds raised!

“With the help of Dr Yashchik and Swains Transport, we hope that the vital supplies purchased through Gertie’s sale will be in Ukraine as soon as possible.”

Steve Swain, the owner of Swains Transport says, “we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to help.”