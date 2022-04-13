Bluebird Care Shropshire announce new Dignity Champions

Two members of staff at Bluebird Care Shropshire have officially joined the National Dignity Council, a network aiming at putting dignity and respect at the heart of UK care services.

Georgia and Sammie Bluebird Care Shropshire Dignity Champions

Georgia McNally, a Care Coordinator, and Sammie Milton, a Recruitment Officer, have between them 11.5 years of experience at Bluebird Care Shropshire, and will serve as the home care provider’s Dignity Champions.

A Dignity Champion believes that being treated with dignity is a basic human right, and not an optional service. According to the Council, care services must be compassionate, person-centred, efficient, and always willing to put dignity and empathy at the heart of their approach.

As a charity, the Council leads the Dignity in Care Campaign, inspiring people to be part of a national movement of champions, who collectively and individually work to promote pride and self-worth.

The Dignity in Care Campaign follows ‘The 10 Dignity Do’s’- a rule book that care providers across the nation can uphold and follow to deliver the highest standards of dignity. The rules look to tackle loneliness and isolation, eradicate all forms and tolerance of abuse, respect privacy, promote independence, choice and control, and support the family members of those needing care.

The campaign currently has over 116,000 registered Dignity Champions from all walks of life, including councillors, doctors, nurses, volunteers, carers and members of the public. They are all signed up, following and promoting ‘The 10 Dignity Do’s’.

Upholding dignity and promoting self-esteem has long been the practice of the Care Assistants at Bluebird Care Shropshire. Now however, they have the expertise and experience to promote dignity across all areas of the business.

Georgia and Sammie will be regularly updating the team at Bluebird Care Shropshire with resources and training. Bluebird Care customers in the community of Shropshire will benefit directly as a result, whether it be through companionship, Live-In care, dementia or respite care.

Georgia McNally, a Care Coordinator at Bluebird Care Shropshire and Dignity Champion, said:

“It is great to formally become Dignity Champions and pledge our support and adherence to the National Dignity Council. We always put a customers’ dignity at the forefront of their care plan, and any visit we make to them in their homes. However, through the support of the Council and their advice, training and resources, we can ensure that we are maximising the quality of our approach to caring for our wonderful customers.”

Claire Flavell, Director of Care at Bluebird Care Shropshire, added:

“The National Dignity Council is a growing movement across the country, with well over 100,000 members. Their 10 Dignity Do’s, in addition to their general expertise and guidance, will ensure that Bluebird Care Shropshire’s services respect and uphold dignity to the highest standard. “We’re proud of Georgia and Sammie, as they look to go above and beyond the call of duty and share their findings and lessons with their colleagues. It will benefit and raise standards across the whole company, to the benefit of those we care for.”