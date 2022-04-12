Shropshire Goes Green powers up with lead sponsor AceOn Group

Organisers of Shropshire Council’s new sustainability festival Shropshire Goes Green have announced Telford-based AceOn Group as the event sponsor.

Richard Partington, Managing director of AceOn Energy, and Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy.

AceOn Group is a nationally-respected energy storage and battery company and is passionate about helping the country meet Net Zero Carbon ambitions and targets.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, welcomed the partnership.

He said: “Shropshire Goes Green is delighted to be working with AceOn as the sponsor for this event.

“AceOn is pioneering in its development of battery and energy storage and is at the forefront of championing sustainability across all our communities, so it is a perfect fit with our ethos for Shropshire Goes Green.”

AceOn Energy managing director Richard Partington said the company was delighted to be giving its backing to Shropshire Goes Green:

“AceOn is pleased to be joining forces with Shropshire Council to showcase the green solutions which can help homes and businesses across the county. AceOn has sustainability and the need to address the climate crisis hardwired into our DNA. Our exclusive partnership with Rebel Energy to deliver a truly unique solar electricity system for social housing providers is a real win-win-win for all involved.

“It provides people living in or on the cusp of fuel poverty with the means to generate and store their own clean electricity for years to come, and means housing association and council landlords can take another step towards meeting their carbon reduction targets whilst also earning money from the renewable energy generated.

“Alongside that, we’re very conscious that it’s not just a cost of living crisis, but also a cost of doing business crisis, and we have a wide range of energy storage systems that can help reduce costs for businesses and organisations of all sizes. Energy storage makes most sense when solar panels are also installed and this reduces the company’s carbon footprint too.

“We are almost past the point of no return when it comes to climate change, and it is vital that everyone plays their part to help bring about the green revolution, which will not only safeguard the environment and the future of the planet but makes economic sense also.”

AceOn has just announced an exclusive partnership with OFGEM-regulated energy supplier Rebel Energy to deliver a ground-breaking model of solar power generation and storage for social and affordable housing providers across the country.

The pioneering model – called Renewergy – uses solar panels to capture energy and UK-designed battery technology to intelligently store it for use when the tenant needs it, cutting energy bills, reducing the carbon footprint of the home, helping tackle fuel poverty and also delivering a new income stream for social landlords.

Ian Nellins added: “Shropshire Goes Green builds on the success of our first sustainability event, Shropshire Goes Electric.

“Listening to the feedback from visitors at that event we have decided to expand our horizons to embrace not just electric vehicles but all kinds of technologies to help people enjoy a more sustainable lifestyle.

“We want to develop a ‘homes zone’ to attract companies which operate in the sustainable living sector. It is the perfect opportunity for suppliers and installers of solar panels, cavity wall insulation, heat pumps, LED lighting etc to showcase their products and reach an engaged audience.”

Shropshire Goes Green will be held at Shrewsbury Town FC’s stadium on Sunday 25 September 2022.

A number of exhibitors have already signed up for Shropshire Goes Green. Anyone wanting to find out more about becoming an exhibitor can email Darren Griffin, Shropshire Council’s business development manager, at darren.griffin@shropshire.gov.uk