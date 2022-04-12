10 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Roden Hall Featured in the Knight Frank Top 100 Care Homes

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Roden Hall Care Home in Shropshire has announced it is featuring in the Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Guide for the second year running.

Roden Hall
Roden Hall

The prestigious annual guide showcases the top one hundred care homes in the UK and reveals some of the finest care facilities across the country. Competition is fierce and each of the entries are judged based on the quality of care they provide and the standard of design and renovation.

The award-winning care home was built in 2019 and designed specifically with the needs of residents in mind.

Located in the picturesque Shropshire countryside, Roden Hall offers luxurious surroundings and a whole host of contemporary amenities and social spaces to complement residents’ lifestyles. The on-site pub and café are popular among residents, and during the warmer months, residents take advantage of the outdoor terrace offering panoramic rural views.

The Home Manager, Karen Pennell has said: “We’re thrilled that Roden Hall is featuring for the fantastic facilities and exceptional care it offers. Our valued team members are committed to providing an excellent standard of care, tailored to our residents’ needs. The home feels like a luxury hotel and our residents can enjoy our on-site amenities to lead a fulfilling social life”

The home is operated by Rotherwood Healthcare.

