Fabulous MACH for Filtermist as enquiries increase by 60%

Filtermist has reported a 60% increase in enquiries at this year’s MACH show compared with the 2018 exhibition.

The Filtermist team at this year’s MACH show

The provider of LEV extraction systems took the opportunity to showcase some of its latest clean air innovations to the UK’s manufacturing industry following a four-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Located on Telford 54 Business Park, the company’s own brand oil mist filters received a significant level of enquiries, as did filters from sister company Absolent AB and Kerstar’s industrial vacuum cleaners which are manufactured at its Shropshire base.

- Advertisement -

Lydia Barber, Director of Group Marketing, commented: “We wanted to display the wide range of solutions that we offer, including some of the products that we manufacture here in the UK and our comprehensive aftermarket services.

“Visitors are always interested in Filtermist oil mist filters as they are so well known – in addition to our own stand, our units were also on seven OEM stands around the show which was fabulous to see.”

She continued: “The HSE’s recent inspection programme, coupled with an increased awareness of how hazardous particles can travel in the air thanks to Covid-19, has resulted in an increasing number of manufacturers realising the importance of using effective mist extraction.

“We spoke to lots of machine operatives who commented on the huge difference they experienced when their employer invested in oil mist extraction that works.”

Last week’s exhibition was the first time Filtermist has shown the Kerstar brand of industrial vacuum cleaners to UK manufacturers and the products shown were the subject of a huge amount of interest.

Visitors were particularly interested in the swarf and coolant vacuums as they are perfect for cleaning up excess swarf and coolant in and around CNC machines.

There was a clear focus on the ATEX and Type H rated units from companies that need to comply with DSEAR regulations and those that work with potentially hazardous dusts, including dusts found in additive manufacturing processes.

Finally, the Dustcheck brand was also on the 2022 MACH stand, as well as the aftermarket services the company offers throughout the UK, including servicing and maintenance, LEV testing, air monitoring, critical spares and consumables, and a brand-new 24-hour breakdown cover service.

“We have worked with the UK’s manufacturing community for more than 50 years helping them to ensure the air in their production facilities is clean and safe to breathe,” added Lydia.

“It’s all about offering a complete turnkey service, which is designed to ensure our customers don’t need to think about COSHH compliance – we can look after all aspects of their internal air quality, meaning they can concentrate on production.

“We are really excited by the conversations we had at MACH last week and we’re looking forward to following up in more detail over the coming weeks and months.”

She concluded: “The energy levels and enthusiasm from both fellow exhibitors and show visitors was inspiring and we are very confident that the trajectory of the UK’s manufacturing industry will continue to increase following a challenging few years. We are proud to be part of, and to be able to support, this forward-thinking industry.”