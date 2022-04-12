Autocraft win Independent Bodyshop of the year award

Autocraft Telford are celebrating their recent ‘Independent bodyshop of the year’ award.

Matt and Darren Fielding at Autocraft in Telford with their dad Bob (centre) who founded the business

Autocraft were one of only four businesses in the UK that were selected for the ‘Independent bodyshop of the year’ award category at the Bodyshop Awards 2021.

All of the winners of the bodyshop Awards 2021 were then recently unveiled during the live inperson celebration at the ICC Wales on the 7th April 2022.

Autocraft Telford is an independent Body Shop serving Shropshire, Staffordshire, and the West Midlands. The Bodyshop is a 25,000 square feet facility and the business is approved by over 20 vehicle manufacturers.

Directors of Autocraft, Darren and Matt Fielding are proud to have won this award for the second time.

“The bodyshop magazine awards have been running for decades and are prestigious within the industry. We were proud to have been nominated as a finalist and this recognition announcing us as the winner is a fantastic reward for all of our team who have been working so hard.

“We would particularly like to dedicate this achievement to our dad Bob Fielding who founded the business in 1981 and continues to support everything that we do.”