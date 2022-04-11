Finalists revealed for Shropshire Chamber Business Awards 2022

The finalists have today been revealed for the 2022 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.

Photo: Chris Pritchard / Shropshire Live

The awards will be handed out at a glittering Oscars-style event in front of around 700 guests at Telford’s International Centre on Friday June 10.

The showpiece Company of the Year award will this year be decided between two previous winners – Oswestry-based alarm maker Aico, and Reconomy of Telford – plus Autocraft Telford, and DMOS Group from Shrewsbury.

Aico is shortlisted in a total of six categories, while there are also multiple nominations for Reconomy, Shropshire Business Live TV, J&PR of Wellington, and Six Ticks from Shrewsbury.

Queen’s Award winners Aviramp and Scanning Pens are among the companies in the running for the international trade award, while former company of the year winner Pave Aways is up for the wellbeing in the workplace title.

All corners of the county

The finalists come from all corners of the county, including Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Whitchurch, Shifnal, Bishop’s Castle, Ellesmere, Ellerdine, Knockin and Albrighton.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said: “It’s going to be a fantastic event celebrating the extraordinary adaptability, innovation and success of our business community.

“As usual, we have been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries, with record numbers in many categories. Shortlisting each of them down to a final four was a really tough task for our independent judging panel.”

Teams of judges will now be visiting each of the finalists at their premises over the coming weeks, before making their final decision.

Tickets are already on sale for the black tie Shropshire Chamber Business Awards night, where former world heavyweight boxing champion Frank Bruno will be the guest speaker.

Mr Sheehan added: “The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are established among the largest events of their kind in the country, and we are so excited to be back after missing our in-person celebrations for the past two years.



“Alongside our traditional categories like company of the year, best new business and best small business, we have added new categories which reflect the challenges Shropshire businesses have faced since we were last together.

“In addition to this, our conference in the build-up to the awards will give us the chance to bring top-level speakers to the county, to tackle the issues that matter to our local business community. It’s going to be an incredible week.”

For details of the awards night – plus the Chamber’s conference and showcase which is also being held in Telford earlier that week with a string of high-profile speakers – see www.shropshirechamberbusinessawards.com.

Awards Finalists

Company of the Year

The showpiece award for an all-round star performer, flying the flag for Shropshire business excellence.



– Aico

– Autocraft Telford

– DMOS Group

– Reconomy

Best New Business

For businesses in any sector, formed since January 2020.

– Housebuilder Pro

– Quality Medical Group

– Shropshire Business Live TV

– Techtimeout

Best Small Business

For businesses employing up to 10 full-time equivalent staff, demonstrating a high level of success.

– Bright Star Boxing

– J&PR

– Shropshire Festivals

– The Shropshire Distillery

Outstanding Customer Service

For companies which go the extra mile in looking after the needs of their clients.



– Aico

– G.N. Badley & Sons

– Peakes Travel

– Q Financial Services

International Trade

For companies with impressive export or import track records, and strong overseas links.



– Aviramp

– Jesmonite

– Scanning Pens

– SNG Barratt

Covid Response Award

For any business which has had to regroup, rebrand, relaunch or reposition as a result of the pandemic.



– Calluna Upcycling

– Derwen College

– J&PR

– Shropshire Business Live TV

Manufacturing and Engineering

For companies which ‘make things’ and are continuing our proud industrial heritage.

– Beaver Bridges

– Craven Dunnill

– Portable Conveyors

– The Needham Group

Wellbeing in the Workplace

For companies which recognise the importance of supporting both the physical and mental wellbeing of staff.



– Aico

– Lavender Blue Services

– Pave Aways

– Shrewsbury Colleges Group

Innovation

For companies who have spotted a gap in the market, and thought outside the box to fill it.



– Aico

– Oaklands Farm Eggs

– Six Ticks

– Yarrington

Sustainability

For environmentally aware businesses which promote innovative practices, processes or technology.

– Aico

– Calluna Graphix

– Lowfield Timber Frames

– Reconomy

Young Business Person

Open to anyone aged 30 or below in January 2022, who demonstrates flair, commitment and an entrepreneurial spirit.



– Alex Riley – WR Partners

– Lizzy Coleman – Lingen Davies

– Samuel Marston – Aico

– Steph Henson – Six Ticks