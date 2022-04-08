7.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 8, 2022
Workwear specialist opens new production area following investment

By Shropshire Live

A Telford-based workwear specialist is continuing their fast-paced growth thanks to an increase in investment and the acquisition of new machinery and technology.

James Worthington, MD, MyWorkwear, opens new Production Area
MyWorkwear has been supporting businesses across the UK with their workwear and uniforms for nearly 50 years. Following a slight change in ownership during 2021, it opened its new production area this week and the business is now setting its sights on £5 million in sales by 2025.  

With a £100k Capex investment, MyWorkwear has purchased three new embroidery machines and a direct to film print machine, along with other technology-related items, which will enable them to increase production substantially in 2022 and beyond. The new capacity will allow the business to secure new contracts from companies looking for personalised workwear and uniforms.

The growth has also supported an increase in local jobs with employee numbers increasing by over 60% in the last year alone.

James Worthington, Managing Director of MyWorkwear, said: “Over the last few years we had seen 20 per cent year-on-year growth, which was as a result of the hard work of our fantastic team and our commitment to providing our customers with an excellent level of service. This last year, however, we have seen this growth reach 50 per cent compared to the previous year which is exceptional. 

“Having grown from the small manufacturing company my father started in Telford in 1976, it is fantastic to be able to give back to the local community in Shropshire by offering so many new jobs. 

“We already work with hundreds of companies across the UK in industries as varied as education, retail, manufacturing and construction. Brands range from the likes of Vimto and McLaren to the RAF and Oxford University, even the local Ironbridge Museums.

“The investment and the resulting increased capacity means we can now take on more customers and much larger orders whilst still maintaining our high-quality standards and service levels.

The £100k investment is only the start of things to come for the business as they have plans in place for a new enterprise resource planning system and an extended sales and marketing team that will come into fruition over the next 3 to 6 months. 

James added: “As a personal advocate of manufacturing, and as part of our growth, I will also be ensuring we continue to support STEM activities in the region so we can generate and retain the next generation of engineers.”

