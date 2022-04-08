Jobseekers invited to get back on track at Telford jobs fair

Jobseekers of all ages were able to find out more about employment opportunities on their doorstep at a monthly Telford jobs fair.

Employers included Fairway Homecare and Embark Learning Care Academy

People who are currently unemployed or actively seeking new roles attended the event organised by Telford Jobcentre Plus and hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council’s Youth Hub, part of the council’s wider Job Box service.

A range of employers and training providers attended the event which takes place on the first Wednesday of every month at the Youth Hub based at Southwater One in Telford town centre.

Attendees were able to find out more about a variety of roles and vacancies including production work, catering, cleaning, business administration and care as well as a wide range of apprenticeships.

Employers included Incom Training Services, Fairway Homecare, Embark Learning Care Academy, My Options, Evolution Foods and Ladder For Shropshire.

Ladder for Shropshire is a one-stop shop which offers impartial advice and support to encourage employers to offer apprenticeships and traineeships and currently has over 135 live apprenticeship vacancies for people of all ages in Telford.

Charlotte Hughes, Employer Advisor for Telford Jobcentre Plus, said: “These fairs are a great opportunity to match local people from all age groups with employment and training opportunities.

“We invite new employers and training providers to each event so there is a good mix each time from different industry sectors.

“As well as securing interviews directly with employers, training providers are also on hand to highlight training programmes and opportunities which can be the stepping stone to new employment or a new career.”

Andrew Smart, 35, of Telford, attended the fair to find out more about different roles.

He said: “I think these events are a great way to find out more about what’s out there job-wise on the doorstep.

“I’ve been able to chat to different employers and weigh up the options before taking my next steps.”

Harley Williams, Business Development Manager at Embark Learning Care Academy, said: “These events are a great opportunity to speak to prospective candidates and potential future employees in the care sector.

“People have the opportunity to ask questions about careers in care and we can match them with appropriate training programmes that suit their needs and offer them a route into the care profession with employers such as Fairway.”

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Employment and Skills said: “Telford Youth Hub and Job Box play a key role in these events – offering advice and guidance and helping people of all ages to find new opportunities for employment.

“As a result of these fairs, people are able to sign up for new training programmes or even find employment – which is fantastic.

“It is a win-win situation for both the employers who need to fill vacancies and for jobseekers who are keen to work or discover new career opportunities.”