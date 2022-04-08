Catering students get a taste of life at Hencote

An award-winning Shropshire wine estate has given more than 20 catering students a taste of life in the hospitality industry.

Students watch head chef Phil Lye

The Hencote estate on the edge of Shrewsbury town centre welcomed the group of level one, two and three students from Telford College for a three-hour taster session.

The students were given a tour of the vineyard by food and beverage manager Jamie Smith who explained the Hencote philosophy of tending to each vine by hand and with minimal intervention to ensure the best results.

Winemaker Gavin Patterson then detailed some of the work which goes into turning grapes into award-winning wines during a tour of the winery, before head chef Phil Lye showed the students around the kitchen and then gave a demonstration of how to make a range of perfect sauces in the restaurant.

Hencote general manager Mark Stevens said the estate was delighted to have teamed up with the college for the three-hour taster session.

“It’s vital that students on courses such as this get the chance to see how things really operate in the hospitality industry and it was wonderful to be able to share our experiences with them.

“Many of our staff here, including our head chef Phil, started out on similar courses and know the importance of these sessions in giving the next generation of hospitality staff an insight into the different aspects of the business.”

Learner manager Charlotte Anson, from Telford College, said the session gave the students a rare opportunity to see how a prestige hospitality site operated.

“We wanted the students to see that hospitality is not just about cooking and bar work, but that there are a huge range of different jobs within the industry.

“It has also been hugely instructional for them to see the degree of care, attention and time which goes into everything they do here at Hencote to ensure that everything is of exceptional quality.”