Aico joins Oswestry Cambrian Rotary as a corporate member

Aico, a supporter of the local community in Shropshire, has joined Oswestry Cambrian Rotary as a corporate member.

Matthew Small, Aico’s Commercial & Finance Director with Rotary President Anna Pugh from Oswestry Cambrian Rotary

The Oswestry Cambrian Rotary are a friendly group of individuals of all ages and walks of life who share a common interest in the local community service, making a difference to those in need.

Its members are from all different backgrounds, with an array of skills, experience and enthusiasm to help it thrive. As a vibrant, enthusiastic local group, the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary are always looking for new members, who want to make a difference in their communities and they were keen to bring in a Corporate Member to the group.

Aico’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme ‘Aico in the Community’ was developed to provide support to both local and national educational and charitable organisations in building sustainable futures for our communities. With a shared goal it made perfect sense for Aico to accept the kind offer of becoming a Corporate Member. Aico colleagues are looking forward to attending regular Rotary meetings and looking at ways in which we can provide our ongoing support to this local group.

Matthew Small, Aico’s Commercial & Finance Director comments, “We have been protecting UK households with our range of life safety devices for over 30 years; supporting our local and wider communities is a fundamental part of Aico’s vision.

“For 117 years, Rotary clubs across the world have been uniting like-minded people to build relationships, exchange ideas and take action.

“Aico and I are delighted to join Oswestry Cambrian Rotary; with our shared values and common goals, we look forward to working together to do more for the communities we serve.

“I believe Aico are one of the region’s first Corporate Rotary Members. We hope this new partnership will inspire other organisations to look to their Rotary clubs across the region and assist them in supporting their communities.”

Rotary President Anna Pugh comments, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Aico as Corporate Members of our club. We share the same values in our charitable endeavours. We look forward to working together and I am sure that this partnership will enable us to be more effective in our local community.”