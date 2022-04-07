6.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Shropshire Chamber appoints new deputy chief executive

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce director Ruth Ross has been promoted to the newly-created position of deputy chief executive.

Ruth Ross, new deputy chief executive of Shropshire Chamber
She said she was ‘very honoured’ to have been given the position, and to be playing a pivotal role in the Chamber’s exciting expansion plans over the coming months.

“We’ve got some ambitious growth plans for the Chamber, and I’m looking forward to helping deliver a range of services which I know will make a real difference to local businesses,” she said.

Ruth has been with Shropshire Chamber for seven years, most recently in the role of director of business. “I’m grateful to chief executive Richard Sheehan, and the Chamber board, for having faith in me to take on this new role,” she said.

She has many years of experience in the local business community. Prior to joining the Chamber, Ruth was managing director of Shrewsbury-based Building Trust & Safety Limited, providing health and safety, HR consultancy training.

She has also held senior positions with ABC Health and Safety Consultancy and Alphabet Zoo.

She said: “Chambers of commerce play such an important role in helping to drive change and growth in our business community.

“We help Shropshire companies come together to support each other by building local working relationships, upskilling staff, and spreading the good news they are creating.

“But on top of that, we’re also able to share funding and partnership working opportunities, and have direct links into Government through our accrediting body, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).

“I experienced first-hand the benefits which chambers can provide when I was at my previous business.

“Things changed for me when I became an active member of Shropshire Chamber, becoming part of the business community, comparing notes with other business owners at networking events, meeting local suppliers, and seeing friendships blossom.

“It suddenly created a whole new playing field for me and my business.”

Ruth has a degree in business and finance, and has also completed a series of other business development courses including the Golden Sachs Growth Programme, and CIPD level five course in Human Resources Management.

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber chief executive, said: “Ruth has been an integral part of our management team for many years, and a driving force in the exciting changes we are looking to introduce.

“We are delighted to be able to recognise her commitment and valued contribution by appointing her to this newly-created position.”

