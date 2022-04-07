Shropshire-based EAS celebrates record first quarter trading

Endpoint Automation Services (EAS), the Midlands-based robotics automation company has seen a 20% uplift in sales for Q1, compared with the same period in 2021.

The Endpoint Automation Services team

The business achieved a first quarter turnover of almost £600,000, surpassing its £550,000 sales target for the January-March 2022 period, which it set at the end of 2021, as part of its new ambitious objective to generate £2.2 million turnover in 2022.

Russell Lawrie, Commercial Director of EAS comments: “This is the third successive quarter that the business has achieved year on year sales increases, following on from our equally impressive trading results during the latter half of 2021.

“Much of the growth has been from existing clients who are making further investment in technology solutions, in years two and three of working with us, after seeing the massive returns from investing in EAS software robots in year one of our partnership with them. Moreover, we have also secured since January, six new large clients across a number of sectors.

“Notably, in Q2 we are planning for further growth, as we have a strong sales pipeline with several organisations at contract stage, across higher education, property investment and public health (an NHS Trust), and will be also extending our support for businesses via our ‘EASy Way’ operations, offering a fully managed delivery and support service to organisations who are currently using automation technologies.”

This announcement follows EAS’s annual trading update in January 2022, sharing news of over 100% sales uplift across 2021, achieving in excess of £1.8 million in turnover revenue and smashing its £1 million target for the year.